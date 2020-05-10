Sigma Planning Corp Sells 58 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elefante Mark B increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,905 shares of company stock valued at $577,980 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $192.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.52. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

