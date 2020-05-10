Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,946 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.