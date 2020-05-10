Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,204.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,321.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

