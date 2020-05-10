Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

ADM stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

