Comerica Bank Acquires 6,321 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

