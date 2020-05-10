Harwood Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.