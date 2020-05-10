Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 272.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $118.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.