SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,378 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Blackline by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,333,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 150,078 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Blackline by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackline alerts:

In other Blackline news, CAO Patrick Villanova sold 32,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,997,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mario Spanicciati sold 66,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $3,853,292.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,410.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,806 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,746 over the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $63.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Blackline Inc has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. Blackline’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.