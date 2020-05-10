SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $956,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,091 shares of company stock worth $1,617,904. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

