Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Vestar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,233,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. Triton International Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

In other news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at $942,466.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.