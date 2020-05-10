BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,343,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,298,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.86% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $787,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,571,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

