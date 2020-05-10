Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 936,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,555.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 569,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AQN shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

