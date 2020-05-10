General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 35,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 217,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,318,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,748,000 after purchasing an additional 560,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

