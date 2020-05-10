Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

F5 Networks stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.70. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $285,320.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,315 shares of company stock worth $2,326,912. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

