State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.92 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.