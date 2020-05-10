Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,682,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after buying an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,963,000 after buying an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 466.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after buying an additional 85,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $164.03 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

