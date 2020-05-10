State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

MKC stock opened at $164.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

