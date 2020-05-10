State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after buying an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Corteva by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

