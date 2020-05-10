State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $369,085,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edison International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after buying an additional 4,492,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Edison International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after buying an additional 3,048,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after buying an additional 1,728,507 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,139,000 after buying an additional 1,173,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

