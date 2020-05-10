Comerica Bank Has $4.18 Million Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $3,530,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $285.45 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.