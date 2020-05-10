Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $180.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

