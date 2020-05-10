CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $520,000 Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westrock were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.75. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.