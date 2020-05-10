Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 3,660 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.52. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

