Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.57% of SpartanNash worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. SpartanNash Co has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $583.76 million, a P/E ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

