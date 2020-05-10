Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.94. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

