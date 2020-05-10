Sigma Planning Corp Has $638,000 Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after purchasing an additional 771,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of WDC opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

