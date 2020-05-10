Bessemer Group Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 215.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qualys by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $1,578,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,773,737.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,277 shares of company stock worth $4,184,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $104.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.00. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.