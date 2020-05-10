SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 54,044 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 175.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,776,000 after purchasing an additional 406,367 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,747,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,586,000 after purchasing an additional 701,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. FOX’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

