Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

DXC stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $59.90.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

