Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $41.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Magna International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. Magna International has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Magna International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Magna International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Magna International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

