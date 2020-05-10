State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,100 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

