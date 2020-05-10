Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $44.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. Magna International has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 490,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 99.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 83,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.