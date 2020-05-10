Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $44.00

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

MGA opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. Magna International has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 490,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 99.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 83,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Analyst Recommendations for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Cubic Co.
SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Cubic Co.
SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 54,044 Shares of Fox Corp
SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 54,044 Shares of Fox Corp
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in DXC Technology Co
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in DXC Technology Co
Magna International PT Raised to $41.00
Magna International PT Raised to $41.00
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,100 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,100 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc
Magna International PT Raised to $44.00
Magna International PT Raised to $44.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report