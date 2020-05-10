Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 218.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

