Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2,614.5% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 405,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 390,653 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 926.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 77,657 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOK. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

