Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,509 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Voya Financial by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

