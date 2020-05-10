JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $207,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 217,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,318,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,748,000 after acquiring an additional 560,400 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

