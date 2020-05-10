Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 115 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

