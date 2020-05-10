State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,600 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $60.22 on Friday. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

