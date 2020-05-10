Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 113 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $120.56. The company has a market cap of $282.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

