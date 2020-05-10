SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

