State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 59.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of EOG opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

