Comerica Bank Sells 2,271 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Co cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

