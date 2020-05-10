Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 1,494 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

RCL stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

