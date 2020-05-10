Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.20% of Dorman Products worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Dorman Products by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 61,598 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DORM. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

