HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,139 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

Shares of JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average is $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

