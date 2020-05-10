Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $842,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,571 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

