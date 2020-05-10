Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $282.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

