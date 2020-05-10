Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

