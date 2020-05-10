Comerica Bank Sells 1,706 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,292,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after acquiring an additional 108,938 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,545,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.