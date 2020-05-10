State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL opened at $26.11 on Friday. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

